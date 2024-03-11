EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.05 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 303.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,673 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $29.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $732.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,057. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $694.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.70. The stock has a market cap of $696.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $317.24 and a 12 month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

