EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.99 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3,199.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,988 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global Payments worth $24,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,693,000 after acquiring an additional 293,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $523,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.23. 765,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.07 and its 200 day moving average is $123.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

