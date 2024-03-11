EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $28.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3,571.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,333 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $28,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $108.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,844. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

