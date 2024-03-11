EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $55.07 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,320 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.68% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $55,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,300,000 after buying an additional 28,852 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.19. 79,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $53.27.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.