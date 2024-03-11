EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $70.53 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7,613.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,960 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $70,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Invst LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $2,854,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $1,341,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

JNJ stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,900. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $386.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

