EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 23,202.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,967 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $23,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 105,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.