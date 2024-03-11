EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,293 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $82,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $16.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,292.17. 1,818,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $598.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,218.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,026.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

