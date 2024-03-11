Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the third quarter valued at $525,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at $2,768,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4,172.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 579,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,299,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

EQH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 287,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,678. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

