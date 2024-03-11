Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 11th (ADP, ALA, AQN, BOS, CSH.UN, DBM, DG, DKS, DXT, ERO)

Mar 11th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 11th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $265.00 to $272.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$34.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $6.00 to $6.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.75.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $195.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.25.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$23.50 to C$26.50.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target raised by Leede Jones Gable from C$7.00 to C$8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $195.00.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$19.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $615.00 to $725.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$16.50.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($10.79) to GBX 750 ($9.52). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$16.75 to C$17.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $265.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

