Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 11th (ADP, ALA, AQN, BOS, CSH.UN, DBM, DG, DKS, DXT, ERO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 11th:
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $265.00 to $272.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$34.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00.
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.75.
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$10.00.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $195.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.25.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$23.50 to C$26.50.
Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target raised by Leede Jones Gable from C$7.00 to C$8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $195.00.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$19.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $615.00 to $725.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$16.50.
Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$20.00.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($10.79) to GBX 750 ($9.52). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00.
Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$16.75 to C$17.00.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $265.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00.
