Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260,000 shares during the quarter. Essent Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 2.25% of Essent Group worth $113,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Essent Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Essent Group stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.33. 287,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,468. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Essent Group Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

