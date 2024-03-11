Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $37.85

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and approximately $720.26 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.85 or 0.00052241 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72,444.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.53 or 0.00614994 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.98 or 0.00144915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00199423 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00054416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.58 or 0.00158166 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,983,208 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

