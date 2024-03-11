Ethereum Price Up 13.4% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $4,047.82 or 0.05578203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $486.13 billion and $27.99 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00064914 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00019456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00020164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00018757 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003754 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,098,097 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.