Evercore ISI Reiterates In-Line Rating for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.66. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $38.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at $46,324,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

