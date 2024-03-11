EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Gap Down to $24.40

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.40, but opened at $23.78. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 58,188 shares changing hands.

EYPT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 109.32%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 105,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $2,238,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,143,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,973,770.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 105,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $2,238,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,143,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,973,770.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 22,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $484,151.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,350.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,991,040 shares of company stock valued at $39,110,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,522,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,358 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 113,983 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

