Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.57

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 11829097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
