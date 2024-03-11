Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 54% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and $536.70 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.74 or 0.00003795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 54% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00066921 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00020267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00018697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 838,030,286 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

