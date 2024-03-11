FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,213,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,149,000.

BATS:IFRA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.86. 151,783 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

