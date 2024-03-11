FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $78.67. 221,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

