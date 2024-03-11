FGI Industries (FGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th.

FGI Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ FGI opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. FGI Industries has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.27.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FGI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FGI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.