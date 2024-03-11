Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 7.1% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPDW stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,885. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

