Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.10

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 36421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $509.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 474,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 34,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 101,368 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 156,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

