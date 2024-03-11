Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 142,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

