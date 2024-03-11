Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,079 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $50.49 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Financial

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.