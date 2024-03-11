Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $168.40 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $187.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

