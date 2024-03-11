Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 345 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 352.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $90.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

