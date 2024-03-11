Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $723,255,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after buying an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,110,000 after buying an additional 2,814,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,961,000 after buying an additional 2,756,079 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.