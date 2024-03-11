Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 140,215 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,476,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock opened at $71.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average is $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.83.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

