Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,016,000 after buying an additional 379,563 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,882,000 after buying an additional 320,547 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 254,893 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $176.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.91. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $190.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.