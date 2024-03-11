Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1,800.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

