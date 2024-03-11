Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $43,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 793.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BLV opened at $72.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.12. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.