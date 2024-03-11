Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 8,355.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VNO opened at $26.18 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Articles

