First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in ICL Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 223,722 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 67.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 275,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 37.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0476 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

