First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Purchases $23,625.00 in Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Deines bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $23,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,577.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

FNWB stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $150.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.77. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 72,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Northwest Bancorp

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.