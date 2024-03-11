Flare (FLR) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

Flare (FLR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Flare has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $21.72 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 34,803,249,775 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 34,803,250,805.32623 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.04118432 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $24,609,301.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

