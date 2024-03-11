Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Position Reduced by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 65.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,155 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 48,097,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,178,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Flex by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after buying an additional 3,081,799 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 580,549.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,814,000 after buying an additional 2,525,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Trading Down 0.1 %

FLEX stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,318. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

