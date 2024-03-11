Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Fluent Price Performance

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.52. Fluent has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 85,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

