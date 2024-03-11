Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Guggenheim

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FL. BTIG Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Williams Trading reissued a sell rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FL

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.72. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 115,872 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,683 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,857 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 889,413 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,705,000 after buying an additional 209,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.