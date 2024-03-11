Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,347 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,564,000 after purchasing an additional 206,501 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,465,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,733,000 after purchasing an additional 166,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTV opened at $85.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.37. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $86.61.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

