Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to $139.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $141.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.56.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.5 %

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $115.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,351,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after buying an additional 1,405,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after buying an additional 1,102,710 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,574,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,750,000 after buying an additional 992,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,218,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,881,000 after buying an additional 895,612 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

