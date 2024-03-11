Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.67

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $51.89, with a volume of 39958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,519,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,265,000 after acquiring an additional 681,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $23,992,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,493,000 after acquiring an additional 159,353 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,073,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 379.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 165,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 130,721 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

