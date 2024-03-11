Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Position Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,943 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.15% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.50%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

