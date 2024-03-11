Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 million, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 4.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

