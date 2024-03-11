Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

Shares of HTOO stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Fuel Green

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

