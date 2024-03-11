G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $0.41 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, G999 has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00065968 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00018950 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001497 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

