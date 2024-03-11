Gala 1-Day Volume Hits $950.90 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, Gala has traded up 56% against the dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $2.55 billion and $950.90 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0721 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 31,366,635,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,306,152,232 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

