Gala (GALA) Trading 59.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gala (GALA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $2.64 billion and $1.42 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gala has traded 59.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 31,337,818,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,287,903,794 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

