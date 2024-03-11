Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.
Galiano Gold Stock Up 2.6 %
Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.3594132 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Galiano Gold
In other Galiano Gold news, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$79,096.50. Company insiders own 13.72% of the company’s stock.
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
