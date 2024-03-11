Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.61

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 315001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday.
Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3594132 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$79,096.50. Corporate insiders own 13.72% of the company’s stock.
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
