Garde Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 182,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $156.50 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.17, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

