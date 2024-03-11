Garde Capital Inc. Has $155,000 Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,045,000 after buying an additional 4,652,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,726 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,169,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

